Gurriel went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a single and seven RBI in Friday's 11-3 victory over the Angels.

Gurriel knocked in the first seven runs of the night for the Astros by connecting on a grand slam in the first inning, a two-run shot in the third and a RBI single in the fifth. He has now collected at least one hit in 15 of his last 17 starts, and he owns a .283 batting average with 12 home runs and 81 RBI on the season.