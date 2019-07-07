Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Gurriel's sixth-inning grand slam tied the high-scoring affair at 8-8. His hitting streak has now hit 11 games, bringing his season slash line to .277/.314/.482 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

