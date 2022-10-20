Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Gurriel broke the tie with a solo shot to left off Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 38-year-old righty is now 6-for-19 in the 2022 postseason with two homers. Gurriel had a down year in 2022, hitting only .242 with eight homers after he had 15 home runs and a .319 batting average in 2021. Nonetheless, Gurriel has nearly 300 at bats in the postseason for his career and will look to use that experience to his benefit as the ALCS progresses.