Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.

Gurriel's solo shot off of Mariners starter Taijuan Walker started a four-run rally in the fourth inning for the Astros. Gurriel was also hit by a pitch in the contest. The homer was the first hit of the year for the first baseman. He's maintained a .290 or better batting average over the last three years.