Gurriel started at second base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

A day after Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) was removed from a game, Gurriel slid over to second base. Diaz had been filling in for injured second baseman Jose Altuve (hamstring) but is looking at a few days of recovery. Tony Kemp replaced Diaz during Friday's game, but manager AJ Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that Gurriel will likely start at second base Sunday when the Red Sox have left-hander Chris Sale on the bump.