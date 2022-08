Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Gurriel struggled across his last six games entering Thursday by tallying only one hit across his previous 21 at-bats. He ended that skid with singles to lead off both the fifth inning and seventh innings and came around to score on both occasions. Across 403 plate appearances this season, Gurriel is hitting .240 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, and 39 runs scored.