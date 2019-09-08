Gurriel will test his hamstring Monday with the goal of returning Tuesday or Wednesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gurriel exited Friday's game against the Mariners with left hamstring discomfort and has been shut down for the weekend. Aledmys Diaz has covered for him at first base, but it doesn't sound as though he's expected to miss too many more games.

