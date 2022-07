Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the Athletics.

Gurriel returned from a two-game absence caused by an undisclosed injury and recorded an RBI single in the seventh inning to drive in his 25th run of the campaign. Gurriel has been on a hot stretch at the plate, maintaining a .319 average with two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored across his last 14 games. Even so, Gurriel is still hitting just .233/.286/.396 line across 297 plate appearances on the season.