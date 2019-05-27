Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

With sluggers like George Springer (hamstring) and Carlos Correa (rest) out of the lineup on a holiday afternoon, the Astros' offense had to scratch out runs the hard way. Gurriel's three knocks led a 10-hit attack, but none of the hits left the yard. The veteran super-utility player is now slashing .267/.304/.415 through 50 games this season with four homers, 19 RBI and 26 runs.