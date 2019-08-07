Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and eight RBI in Wednesday's 14-3 rout of the Rockies.

A three-run homer in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third, a bases-loaded double in the fourth and an RBI fielder's choice in the sixth accounted for all of Gurriel's damage, as he tied the Astros record for runs driven in during a single game. The 35-year-old is now slashing .298/.333/.539 through 106 contests with 23 homers and 80 RBI.