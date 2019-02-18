Gurriel will play spring-training games at second and third base, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch concocted a similar plan during spring training last season, too, but that idea was squashed after Gurriel underwent hand surgery in late February. Still, he appeared in 21 games at third base during the regular season, staring there eight times. He also made five starts at second base. With super-utility man Marwin Gonzalez no longer around, Gurriel and fellow Cuban Aledmys Diaz will be packing multiple gloves.