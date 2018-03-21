Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Advances to hitting Tuesday
Gurriel (hand) resumed light hitting Tuesday, in addition to taking more groundballs and running the bases, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel continues to ramp up his activity after undergoing surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand in late-February. The 33-year-old will likely begin the season on the disabled list before returning in mid-April.
