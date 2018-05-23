Gurriel went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Gurriel is one of a few Houston hitters emerging from early doldrums at the plate. The first baseman, who began the season late due to a hand injury and suspension, was hitting just .224 entering the month of May, but is up to .281 after a 19-game stretch in which he's hit .325 (25-for-77). With just one home run and a .112 ISO, Gurriel's power numbers aren't what we'd like to see from a corner infielder, but the further removed he is from the hand injury, we should see better results in that area.