Gurriel (hand) is back in camp Monday and took part in a light workout, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season after undergoing surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand Wednesday. He reportedly went through his workout with no pain. Marwin Gonzalez is the most likely candidate to fill in for him until he returns.

