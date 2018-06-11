Gurriel went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Rangers.

Gurriel pulled a flyball over the left field wall in the seventh inning for his second home run of the season. The performance also marked his first four-hit game of the season. His .303 batting average is the most attractive part of his profile, as he is slugging just .410 through 195 at-bats this season.