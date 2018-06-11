Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Connects for second home run
Gurriel went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Rangers.
Gurriel pulled a flyball over the left field wall in the seventh inning for his second home run of the season. The performance also marked his first four-hit game of the season. His .303 batting average is the most attractive part of his profile, as he is slugging just .410 through 195 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Extends hit streak to 10•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Makes first hot corner start•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Average rising•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Drives in a pair Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...