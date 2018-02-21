Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Could play multiple positions
Gurriel will be played at various spots around the infield this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel played almost exclusively as a first baseman last season, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch wants to use him occasionally at second base, third base and shortstop in 2018. He was primarily a third baseman and second baseman in Cuba and Japan before coming to the United States, so the positions wouldn't be foreign to him, though moving back up the defensive spectrum at age 33 would be an unusual move. If he does receive enough time at one of those positions to gain eligibility it would be a boost to his fantasy value, as his bat isn't particularly noteworthy for a first baseman.
