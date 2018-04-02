Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Disabled list stint still possible
Gurriel's (hand) batting practice session went well Monday, but a stint on the disabled list is still possible, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Reports in recent days suggested that Gurriel was unlikely to go to the disabled list following his reinstatement from his suspension Tuesday. Manager A.J. Hinch said that there hasn't been any setback, but didn't rule out a DL stint. "It's just a tedious process to make sure that he's capable of handling major league pitching and the workload that comes with it," Hinch said. It's a tough situation to get a read on, but an announcement should be made prior to Tuesday night's game against the Orioles.
