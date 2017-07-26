Gurriel will start at third base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel shifted to third base during Tuesday's contest after Alex Bregman exited early with a hamstring injury, marking just his second appearance at the hot corner all season. Because third base was his most commonly played position as a rookie, Gurriel likely has eligibility at both corner-infield spots in most formats in 2017, but he'll probably need to make several more appearances at third base beyond Wednesday in order to retain eligibility next season. Since the Astros are viewing Bregman's injury as a day-to-day issue for now, Gurriel could be back to his normal spot at first base before long.