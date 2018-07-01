Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Due back Sunday
Gurriel (personal) is expected to be in the lineup for the series finale against the Rays on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel had been away from the team on paternity leave and missed the first three games of the series against Tampa Bay. It is expected that A.J. Reed will be returned to Triple-A Fresno upon Gurriel's return.
