Gurriel went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-5 win over the Athletics.

Gurriel was hit-less in the first eight at-bats of Houston's road trip, but has multiple knocks in each of the four games since, going 11-for-19 with a home run and six RBI. That's raised his season average to .304, tying him for fourth among first baseman, but he still lags in the more traditional categories associated with corner infielders. Among his peers at first base with at least 200 plate appearances, he ranks 20th in slugging (.406), 21st in RBI (27) and 24th in home runs (two).