Gurriel (hand) is expected to be activated off the disabled list for Friday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel has been hitting up a storm for Double-A Corpus Christi while on rehabilitation assignment. He's 8-for-17 with four doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. He played both third and first base Monday and will serve as the Hooks' designated hitter Tuesday. His return likely spells the end to J.D. Davis' stay on the major-league roster.