Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Fills in at third base
Gurriel moved from first base to third when Alex Bregman left during the middle of Tuesday's win with a hamstring injury.
Normally, manager A.J. Hinch would rejigger his lineup to have Marwin Gonzalez play third base, but he's needed to cover shortstop for the injured Carlos Correa (thumb). If Bregman's injury lingers, Gurriel or Tyler White can handle the hot-corner duties. Gurriel is batting .293 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI through 87 games.
