Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Gets breather Monday
Gurriel is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Gurriel will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting eight straight games, going .321/.345/.536 with five RBI over that stretch. In his place, Tyler White will start at first base and bat eighth.
