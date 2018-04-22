Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Gets day off Sunday
Gurriel is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Gurriel has shown no ill effects since returning April 13 from the hand injury that sidelined him at the beginning of the season, batting .273 with five extra-base hits in 33 at-bats. It looks like manager A.J. Hinch is simply giving Gurriel a day off for maintenance purposes in the final game of the Astros' road trip. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in for Gurriel at first base and bat sixth.
