Gurriel started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Gurriel was in the lineup for the first time since returning from a three-day stay on paternity leave. With Carlos Correa (back) on the disabled list, there could be opportunities for Gurriel to play third base while Alex Bregman fills in at shortstop, or he can remain at his normal position, first base, while Marwin Gonzalez occupies short.