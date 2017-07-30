Gurriel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

After a red-hot first three weeks of July, Gurriel has closed the month out with a whimper, registering only two hits in 25 at-bats over the past six games. Manager A.J. Hinch will give Gurriel a day to clear his mind, allowing Tyler White to pick up a start at first base in the series finale.

