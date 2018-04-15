Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Hits first homer
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Texas.
Gurriel, who was playing in his second game since being activated off the disabled list, swatted his first long ball of the season. In both games, he's hit in the fifth spot of the batting order, probably the best spot in terms of knocking in runs. That was evident Saturday as Gurriel's home run plated Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa ahead of him.
