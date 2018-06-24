Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Hits third homer
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Royals.
The long ball, a fourth-inning shot off Ian Kennedy, was just Gurriel's third of the season. He's still slugging just .405 after the homer, but what Gurriel lacks in terms of power he makes up for to a large extent with excellent bat-to-ball skills (10.7 percent strikeout rate). He's now batting an even .300 for the season.
