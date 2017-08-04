Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rays. The run batted in was his first in eight games.

Gurriel had been in a skid to end the month of July before getting a day off earlier this week. Since that time off, he's hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a pair of doubles and an RBI.