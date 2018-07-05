Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Gurriel's solo blast in the fifth inning tied the score at four, and that's where the score stood until Houston plated the winning run in the top of the tenth. Boosted by a strong month of June, the 34-year-old is slashing .296/.322/.426 on the year to go along with five homers and 39 RBI.