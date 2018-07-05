Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Homers and doubles
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Gurriel's solo blast in the fifth inning tied the score at four, and that's where the score stood until Houston plated the winning run in the top of the tenth. Boosted by a strong month of June, the 34-year-old is slashing .296/.322/.426 on the year to go along with five homers and 39 RBI.
More News
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: HItless in return•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Starts in return from paternity leave•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Due back Sunday•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Lands on paternity list•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Swats first grand slam•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Hits third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...