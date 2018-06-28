Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Lands on paternity list
Gurriel was placed on paternity leave prior to Thursday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel will be away from the team for Thursday's series opener in Tampa Bay and could miss up to three games. In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled A.J. Reed from Triple-A Fresno.
