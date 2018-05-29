Gurriel started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Gurriel made his first start of the season at third, giving Alex Bregman a day off, but he's not a novice at the position. He started 24 games at the hot corner last season and it was his natural position in Cuba. Monday's two-hit effort was his sixth multi-hit game in the last 10, a stretch in which Gurriel is hitting .341 (15-for-44) although with little impact (one RBI, two extra-base hits).