Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that there is "potential" that Gurriel (hand) could avoid a stint on the disabled list to begin the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hinch's comments came after Gurriel took batting practice against a high-velocity machine Sunday, with the first baseman showing no ill effects from the left hand surgery he required four weeks earlier. Gurriel displayed good driving power during the session and indicated that he continues to feel better with each passing day, creating hope that a multi-week absence may not be in store. While the Astros will head back to Texas following Sunday's Grapefruit League finale, Gurriel will remain in Florida and participate in minor-league or simulated games at some point this week. The Astros may wait and see how Gurriel responds to that activity before determining whether or not a DL stint is necessary, but regardless of the team's decision, the first baseman will still have to serve a five-game suspension stemming from the inappropriate gesture he made toward Yu Darvish in the World Series last fall.