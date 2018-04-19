Gurriel is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel will occupy a seat on the bench for the first time since returning from a hand injury Friday. Over the past week, Gurriel went 6-for-24 (.250 average) with one home run, four RBI and three doubles in six games. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first while batting sixth in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories