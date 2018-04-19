Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel will occupy a seat on the bench for the first time since returning from a hand injury Friday. Over the past week, Gurriel went 6-for-24 (.250 average) with one home run, four RBI and three doubles in six games. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first while batting sixth in his absence.
More News
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...