Gurriel is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel will occupy a seat on the bench for the first time since returning from a hand injury Friday. Over the past week, Gurriel went 6-for-24 (.250 average) with one home run, four RBI and three doubles in six games. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first while batting sixth in his absence.