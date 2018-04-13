Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Officially back in action
Gurriel (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
As expected, the Cuban first baseman will return to the team after missing the first portion of the season due to hand surgery and a suspension. He should take over as the team's primary first baseman moving forward. To make room for Gurriel on the roster, J.D. Davis was sent back to the minors after Wednesday's contest.
