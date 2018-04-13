Gurriel (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

As expected, the Cuban first baseman will return to the team after missing the first portion of the season due to hand surgery and a suspension. He should take over as the team's primary first baseman moving forward. To make room for Gurriel on the roster, J.D. Davis was sent back to the minors after Wednesday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories