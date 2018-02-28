Gurriel's surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand was successful and the procedure typically requires a 5-to-6 week recovery time, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

If this timetable holds, Gurriel will open the season on the 10-day disabled list and will be ready for game action in mid-April. However, he'll also need to serve a five-game suspension once he's medically cleared, so a late-April return seems like a prudent estimation. The injury was pre-existing, according to general manager Jeff Luhnow, but it was non-symptomatic until earlier this week. Marwin Gonzalez is capable of playing first base, as are Tyler White, A.J. Reed and J.D. Davis, though it sounds like Gurriel won't miss enough time for any of those players to see their stock boosted significantly.