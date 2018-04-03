Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Placed on 10-day DL
Gurriel (suspension) will be put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
The Astros have decided to place Gurriel on the DL before allowing him to return to the big leagues. This move puts him on track to return April 13 against the Rangers. Gurriel is expected to complete a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi in the meantime.
