Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Remains on schedule
General manager Jeff Luhnow said Gurriel (hand) will begin increased activity Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gurriel will begin to ramp things up as he continues to work his way back from hand surgery he underwent at the end of February. The 33-year-old remains on schedule in his recovery, which lines him up to return sometime in mid-to-late April. Once he's healthy, however, he'll have to serve a five-game suspension, so it's more likely he's back in action towards the latter half of the month. In the meantime, Marwin Gonzalez appears to be the most likely candidate to see reps at first base until Gurriel is back in the fold.
