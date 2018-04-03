Gurriel (hand) will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros placed Gurriel on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after he'd served a five-game suspension. He progressed more quickly than expected from a hand injury and experienced no setbacks after a couple of batting-practice sessions. If all goes well on his rehab assignment, the earliest Gurriel can return is April 13.