Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Reporting to Double-A
Gurriel (hand) will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros placed Gurriel on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after he'd served a five-game suspension. He progressed more quickly than expected from a hand injury and experienced no setbacks after a couple of batting-practice sessions. If all goes well on his rehab assignment, the earliest Gurriel can return is April 13.
