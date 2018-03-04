Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Returning to Florida
Gurriel (hand) will rejoin the team Sunday after undergoing surgery earlier in the week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel had the hook of the hamate bone removed from his left hand and will miss 5-to-6 weeks, putting him on a mid-to-late April return. The Astros have plenty of candidates to take his spot at first base, though we expect to see Marwin Gonzalez get the most at-bats.
More News
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Out 5-to-6 weeks•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: To have hand surgery•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Sent for more tests on hand•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Scratched with wrist issue•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Could play multiple positions•
-
Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Remains in lineup Saturday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....