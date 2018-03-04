Gurriel (hand) will rejoin the team Sunday after undergoing surgery earlier in the week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel had the hook of the hamate bone removed from his left hand and will miss 5-to-6 weeks, putting him on a mid-to-late April return. The Astros have plenty of candidates to take his spot at first base, though we expect to see Marwin Gonzalez get the most at-bats.