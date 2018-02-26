Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Scratched with wrist issue
Gurriel (suspension) was scratched from Monday's game against the Marlins due to left wrist discomfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but the Astros won't take any chances with the 33-year-old given how early it is in camp. More should be known about the ailment once he's further evaluated in the coming days; look for Tyler White and A.J. Reed to get some extra reps at first base if he's forced to miss any action.
