Gurriel (suspension) is returning to Houston on Tuesday to have his left hand examined, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel was initially scratched from Monday's game against the Marlins with what was described as as left wrist discomfort. It now appears to be a hand injury and may be more serious than originally reported. The veteran first baseman will already be missing the first five games of the regular season for making a racially inappropriate gesture towards Yu Darvish during the World Series. If he's forced to miss more time, Tyler White or A.J. Reed could earn an expanded role with the big-league club in April.