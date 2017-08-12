Gurriel is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Marwin Gonzalez will step in at first base. A day off at the end of July seemed to do Gurriel well, as he's gone 17-for-46 (.370 average) with five extra-base hits in 11 games since. The Astros figure to continue giving him a rest every couple weeks or so as they look to keep him fresh for the stretch run.