Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Sitting Saturday
Gurriel is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Marwin Gonzalez will step in at first base. A day off at the end of July seemed to do Gurriel well, as he's gone 17-for-46 (.370 average) with five extra-base hits in 11 games since. The Astros figure to continue giving him a rest every couple weeks or so as they look to keep him fresh for the stretch run.
