Gurriel started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Gurriel returned to the active roster Friday after spending the first two weeks of the season on the disabled list with a hand injury. Manager A.J. Hinch said he doesn't plan to limit Gurriel's time, presuming he shows no signs of trouble with his surgically repaired left hand. Gurriel will play some third base this season at times this season and hopefully improve his line against left-handers, against who he managed a .695 OPS in 2017.