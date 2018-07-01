Gurriel was reinstated from the paternity list Sunday and will start at third base and bat third in the series finale against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's only the fourth start of the season at the hot corner for Gurriel, who missed the past three games following the birth of his son, Jayren. Alex Bregman will shift over to shortstop Sunday with Carlos Correa (back) still on the disabled list, but it's expected that Marwin Gonzalez will serve as the primary option at the position until Correa is activated. With that in mind, Gurriel seems unlikely to see enough action at the hot corner to gain eligibility at the position in most leagues, at least not anytime soon.