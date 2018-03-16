Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Takes light grounders
Gurriel (hand) began taking groundballs Thursday with more infield drills planned in the coming days, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports. "He's starting to do a little bit more," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's just starting the beginning stages of light ground balls... It's just a matter of keeping the swelling out of his hand and building his hand strength back up."
The Astros will have Gurriel work in the field, but have no plans yet to have him swing a bat. That, Hinch says, will be the final step in the rehabilitation process. Gurriel is still on pace to return mid-to-late April. Marwin Gonzalez is expected to get most of the at-bats at first base in place of Gurriel, whose spot on the 25-man roster will be filled by one of three players: A.J. Reed, Tyler White or J.D. Davis. The eventual winner of the roster spot is expected to be a temporary addition and will not get many starts.
More News
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.