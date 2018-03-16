Gurriel (hand) began taking groundballs Thursday with more infield drills planned in the coming days, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports. "He's starting to do a little bit more," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's just starting the beginning stages of light ground balls... It's just a matter of keeping the swelling out of his hand and building his hand strength back up."

The Astros will have Gurriel work in the field, but have no plans yet to have him swing a bat. That, Hinch says, will be the final step in the rehabilitation process. Gurriel is still on pace to return mid-to-late April. Marwin Gonzalez is expected to get most of the at-bats at first base in place of Gurriel, whose spot on the 25-man roster will be filled by one of three players: A.J. Reed, Tyler White or J.D. Davis. The eventual winner of the roster spot is expected to be a temporary addition and will not get many starts.