Gurriel (hand) took live batting practice Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel is working his way back from late-February surgery to remove the hook of the hammate bone in his left hand. Original reports said that he should be back in five or six weeks, which would make him ready to play in mid-April (though he'll miss an additional five games due to a suspension). Manager A.J. Hinch now says that it's unknown whether or not Gurriel will begin the season on the disabled list, and that a decision may not come until the day before the season starts. There haven't been any reports that the 33-year-old is ahead of schedule, though, so the decision appears likely to be made in favor of a trip to the DL.