Astros manager A.J. Hinch reiterated Sunday that he expects Gurriel (hand) to be available Tuesday against the Orioles, when his five-game suspension will have lapsed, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel is slated to face live batting practice in Florida on Monday in what likely amounts to the final test for him to prove his left hand -- for which he required surgery in February -- is no longer a concern. Once Gurriel is reinstated, it's expected that J.D. Davis will be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing the way for Marwin Gonzalez to return to a utility role while opening up first base primarily for Gurriel. The 33-year-old isn't expected to face any restrictions once he's cleared to play, though it may be prudent for fantasy owners to see how he performs during the upcoming week rather than activating him right away.