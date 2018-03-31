Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Will likely return Tuesday
Gurriel (hand) will likely return to action when first eligible Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports. "All signs are pointing in a great direction for him," manager A.J. Hinch said.
Gurriel remains ahead of schedule in his return from February hand surgery. The 33-year-old was able to avoid a stint on the disabled list to open the season, and he could be cleared to make his season debut Tuesday against the Orioles -- which is the first day he's eligible to return from his five-game suspension -- if everything goes well in a set of minor league games he's scheduled to appear in over the next few days. Once active, Gurriel will serve as the team's primary first baseman.
