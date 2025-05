Dezenzo went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Brewers.

Dezenzo's playing time was already ticking up, but it's even more secure with Yordan Alvarez (hand) sidelined. He has started four of five games with Alvarez out of the lineup, during which Dezenzo has gone 4-for-12 with two doubles, three walks, four RBI and six runs scored.